Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.62 Million Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,136 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 54,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 47,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 33,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, GDS Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,099,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock opened at $36.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $35.85. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

