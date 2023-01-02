Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,083 shares in the last quarter. First Reserve GP XIII Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $185,365,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,264,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $841,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.21.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $104.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.39. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $72.05 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $1.48. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $48.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total value of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,625.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

