Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,817 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XSVM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $805,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter.

XSVM opened at $45.74 on Monday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

