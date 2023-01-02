Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce during the second quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 28.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 15.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.17, for a total value of $481,278.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,566.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,374 shares of company stock worth $3,691,944 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $128.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 91.74 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.56. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.41 and a 12 month high of $146.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $114.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.83 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 12.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPSC shares. Robert W. Baird cut SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered SPS Commerce from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.67.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Get Rating)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

