Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 15,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,685,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $120.07 on Monday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares in the company, valued at $78,994,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

