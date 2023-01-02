Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 24,025 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 174.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,025 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 211.6% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 10,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Nasdaq by 209.6% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,255 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Nasdaq by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 137.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Insider Transactions at Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,896 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,515 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $61.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.57. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $70.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Stories

