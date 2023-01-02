Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 317 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after buying an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 31.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after buying an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.6% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,306 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

Shares of GD opened at $248.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $200.65 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

