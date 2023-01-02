Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 912 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,144 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 983.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 662,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,889,000 after acquiring an additional 601,076 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9,921.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 464,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after acquiring an additional 459,862 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,335,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,440,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,582,000 after acquiring an additional 181,334 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $100.80 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.86 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

