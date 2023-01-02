Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,686 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $2,323,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 9,699.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 357,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $304,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.
Shares of V stock opened at $207.76 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.75%.
Visa announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
