Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 21,497 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 21,497 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 106,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 286,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 109,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 31,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2 %

PFE opened at $51.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average of $48.41. The company has a market cap of $287.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $59.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

