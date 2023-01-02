Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 4,790 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,388 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Markel Corp grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

