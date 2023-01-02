Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Cuts Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 961,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,751 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $66,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 12.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 15.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Kellogg by 8.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on K. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.82.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,118,712 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average is $72.48. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 31.96%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

