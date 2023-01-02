Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,997,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $63,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 7,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 31,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,535.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.03.

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

