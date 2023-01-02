Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $54.99 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 131,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $54,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Seagate Technology by 27.1% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 11,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 26,466 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $665,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 12.4% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 14,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at about $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ STX opened at $52.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

