Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $57.10 Million Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 170,041 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 104,193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $57,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth $122,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 147.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 19,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 9,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 2,414 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total transaction of $520,482.54. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,183.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $230.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $198.10 and a 1 year high of $752.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $331.46.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.79 by $0.42. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 26.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SIVB. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $474.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $315.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SVB Financial Group from $375.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.09.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

