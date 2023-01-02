Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $60.35 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $60,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

Tyson Foods Price Performance

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $62.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.08. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Further Reading

