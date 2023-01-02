Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $65.70 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,714 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $65,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ventas by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 23,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Stock Down 1.1 %

VTR opened at $45.05 on Monday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.08.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is -1,636.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VTR. StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James cut shares of Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

About Ventas

(Get Rating)

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.