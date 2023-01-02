Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 168,988 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $55,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH opened at $330.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.78 and a 52 week high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $335.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 2.69%. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.15.

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $1,064,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,056.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total value of $49,734.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,064 shares of company stock valued at $22,971,702. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

