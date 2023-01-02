Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 165,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $66,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 940,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,536,000 after buying an additional 495,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 752,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $289,899,000 after buying an additional 366,138 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7,441.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $270,376,000 after buying an additional 692,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ULTA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.45.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $469.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $483.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $443.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $415.51.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 68.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.