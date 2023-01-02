Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $59,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 79,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 82,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 20,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CAH. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health Stock Down 1.1 %

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $1,545,063.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $76.87 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.34.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.24. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 252.82%. The business had revenue of $49.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.35%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.