Summit Financial Strategies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $151.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

