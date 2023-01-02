Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Taboola.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TBLA shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $3.50 to $2.25 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th.

Get Taboola.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taboola.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Taboola.com by 7.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 8.2% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 252,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,056 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Taboola.com by 9.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 959,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 81,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Taboola.com in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Taboola.com by 30.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 155,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.28% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com Price Performance

Shares of TBLA opened at $3.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $780.26 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Taboola.com has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37.

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $332.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.43 million. Taboola.com had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.20%. Analysts anticipate that Taboola.com will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taboola.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taboola.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taboola.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.