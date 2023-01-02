Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Hanson & Doremus Investment Management

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 5,800.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 113.2% during the third quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Tesla by 208.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 423,279 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $112,274,000 after buying an additional 286,156 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 208.7% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 199.3% in the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 16,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 140.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.24 and a 1 year high of $402.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,351,263.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.