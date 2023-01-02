TFC Financial Management Sells 980 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

TFC Financial Management cut its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.3% of TFC Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. West Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 30.5% in the third quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of PG stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.26%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
