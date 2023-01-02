TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for TG Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, December 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.36). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,749.83% and a negative return on equity of 149.86%.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 13.8 %

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TGTX. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

TGTX opened at $11.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.70. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.48 and a 52-week high of $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 517.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 102.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 28.7% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.