The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

SKIN has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Beauty Health to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Beauty Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beauty Health from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Beauty Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beauty Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SKIN opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 0.97. Beauty Health has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $24.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 10.34.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.41 million. Beauty Health had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 6.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beauty Health will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Beauty Health



The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

