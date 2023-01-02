The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,346,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 334.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 553,390 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $165,646,000 after purchasing an additional 425,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 19.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,468,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $676,992,000 after purchasing an additional 408,299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $312.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.67. The company has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.24.

Insider Activity

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.