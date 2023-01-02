The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.86 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.67. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $417.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The stock has a market cap of $323.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

