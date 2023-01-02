The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) is Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.8% of Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PG. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.