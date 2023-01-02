The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by RB Capital Management LLC

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.09. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

