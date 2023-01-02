The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.9% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 22,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PG stock opened at $151.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $361.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $122.18 and a twelve month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The company had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.