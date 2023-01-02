The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.97).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Price Performance

The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 31.24 ($0.38) on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20.

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.