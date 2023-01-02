The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.97).
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RTN. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.
The Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 31.24 ($0.38) on Monday. The Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 31.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 38.69. The firm has a market capitalization of £239.01 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20.
The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.
