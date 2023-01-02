The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Boosted by Intermede Investment Partners Ltd

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,372,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 100,944 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 3.6% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $129,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $868,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.80. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a PE ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

