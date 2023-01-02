The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Reduced by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,009 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.88 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day moving average is $100.80. The company has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

