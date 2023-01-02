The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after buying an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after buying an additional 2,514,894 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its position in Walt Disney by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 6,330,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $868,223,000 after buying an additional 2,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $308,902,000 after buying an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Walt Disney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after buying an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Tigress Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

NYSE DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

