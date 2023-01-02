The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 1.4% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worm Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.65.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.80. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.