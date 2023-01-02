The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $55,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Worm Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DIS opened at $86.88 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $158.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $100.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

