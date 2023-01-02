Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.57.

TPZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. ATB Capital increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mike Rose acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 443,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,312,160.45. In related news, Director Mike Rose bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$21.00 per share, with a total value of C$209,984.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 443,470 shares in the company, valued at C$9,312,160.45. Also, Senior Officer Cheree Stephenson sold 3,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.28, for a total value of C$84,318.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,378 shares in the company, valued at C$404,552.89. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $177,739.

Topaz Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$21.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.84, a current ratio of 8.06 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.62. Topaz Energy has a 1-year low of C$16.90 and a 1-year high of C$24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.40.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$81.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Topaz Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.72%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.