Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
Topcon Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $11.63 on Monday. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.
Topcon Company Profile
