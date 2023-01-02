Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in December

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the November 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TOPCF opened at $11.63 on Monday. Topcon has a fifty-two week low of $10.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. It offers 3d oct, retinal camera, slit lamps, auto refractometer, auto kerato-refractometer, tonometer, specular microscope, photocoagulator, operation microscope, vision tester, lensmeter, and chart projector, as well as IMAGEnet, an ophthalmic data system; and crop analysis, data management, guidance and autosteering, weighing and measurement, mapping, implement control, and feed management products.

