Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

CURV has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. William Blair cut shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theo Killion acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,429 shares in the company, valued at $105,549.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Torrid

Torrid Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CURV. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Torrid during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Torrid during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Torrid stock opened at $2.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.32. Torrid has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

About Torrid

(Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

