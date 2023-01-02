TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNW. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. CSFB raised shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$19.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$16.50 to C$15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE RNW opened at C$11.25 on Monday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$10.63 and a twelve month high of C$19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.40.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$124.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$109.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is presently 324.12%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

