Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires 302 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 974.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 31,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $235,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $179.76 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.56 and its 200 day moving average is $184.45.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

