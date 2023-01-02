Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires New Shares in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQM. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $79.84 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.20 and its 200-day moving average is $94.27. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.90.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.45. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 35.53% and a return on equity of 83.91%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

SQM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

