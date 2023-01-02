Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,283 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Rayonier by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rayonier Stock Performance

Rayonier Announces Dividend

NYSE:RYN opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.94. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $45.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 203.57%.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

