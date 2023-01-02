Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,306 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.6% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,704 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $39.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 22.69% and a net margin of 9.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares in the company, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $339,976.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

