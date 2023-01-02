Trust Co. of Vermont Increases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1,033.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,893 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,906,000 after buying an additional 44,889 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 68,151 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.63.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $83.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $71.46 and a 12-month high of $117.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.27 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.