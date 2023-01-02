Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $100,000 Investment in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. SCHRODERS IS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $74,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $109,000.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $239.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.74.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $237.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $219.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.24. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.58 and a 12-month high of $242.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.32 and a beta of 0.54.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.46). The firm had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.81 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.65 EPS for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.