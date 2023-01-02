Trust Co. of Vermont Makes New $45,000 Investment in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 250 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in IQVIA by 28.3% in the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 3,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth approximately $708,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,918,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.13.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $204.89 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $284.41. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $209.86 and a 200-day moving average of $210.69.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

