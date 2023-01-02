Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,513 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,632 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.69.

Shares of V opened at $207.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $207.10 and its 200-day moving average is $202.12. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

