Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases New Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,891,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $888,921,000 after buying an additional 2,116,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,159,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,415,313,000 after purchasing an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,162.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 941,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 900,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 123.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,216,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,060,000 after purchasing an additional 672,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ETR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Entergy from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.47.

Entergy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE ETR opened at $112.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $94.94 and a 12 month high of $126.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 9.46%. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

